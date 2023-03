Details added (first version posted at 15:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. A group of rescuers of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, who took part in the elimination of the powerful earthquake implications and search and rescue operations in Türkiye following the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is returning homeland, the ministry told Trend.

The plane with Azerbaijani rescuers flew today from Adana Airport to Baku.

