Meeting with Armenian residents of Karabakh is Azerbaijan's next major step for peace, stability - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The meeting of Azerbaijani representatives with Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, which was held on March 1 at the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan (Khojaly), is Azerbaijan's next major step to ensure peace and stability in the region, MP of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Afat Hasanova told Trend.

According to her, Azerbaijan has consistently taken the necessary steps after the second Karabakh war to ensure peace and stability in the region.

"While at the Munich Security Conference, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted that the rights and guarantees of the Armenian minority in Karabakh will be discussed. We are ready for it. But with those representatives of Armenian community who lived, who were born, and who lived in Karabakh throughout their life. And the purpose of the meeting held on March 1 is to establish such contacts," Hasanova said.

She noted that Azerbaijan is confidently moving towards its goal, neglecting any outside interference.

"So far, smear campaigns have been carried out against our country with the involvement of foreign media and NGOs. But it seems that these campaigns, like many other provocations, did not achieve any results, and failed. After the historic victory in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan successfully achieves its goals in the diplomatic arena, and holding this meeting is another diplomatic success of our country," Hasanova said.

Ramin Mammadov, Member of Parliament, has been designated as a point person for the contacts with the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

To that end, on 1 March 2023, in the city of Khojaly, at the headquarters of the Russian Federation’s peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov held a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Also present at the meeting was Masim Mammadov, head of the monitoring group inspecting illicit exploitation of our natural resources comprised of experts with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of the Economy and AzerGold Closed Joined-Stock Company.

Initial discussions were held during the meeting regarding the reintegration to the Republic of Azerbaijan of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region under the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its legislature.