In the current complex circumstances only Azerbaijan can raise level of Non-Aligned Movement - Uzbekistan's President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. In the current complex circumstances only Azerbaijan can raise level of Non-Aligned Movement, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"I think our meeting today, as well as our participation in the Non-Aligned Movement, will be very useful. I would like to specially mention that the reputation of this organization has increased with the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

A special resolution of the United Nations on vaccines was adopted, parliamentary and youth structures of the Movement were established. In my opinion, this is Azerbaijan’s historic chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement. All countries have seen your determination and effort. In the current complex circumstances, only Azerbaijan can raise the level of this Movement. I want to congratulate you on this occasion. I am delighted to see you again. I think we have a good opportunity to exchange ideas and listen to our teams," Mirziyoyev said.