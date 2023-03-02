Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan has been initiator of consideration of relevant topics, global challenges – IAEA

2 March 2023
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan has been an initiator of the consideration of relevant topics and global challenges, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi told reporters at the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, Trend reports.

"I welcome Azerbaijan's efforts aimed at solving global issues. The Non-Aligned Movement platform plays a crucial role in raising awareness and generating interest in such challenges," he said.

Baku is hosting the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.

