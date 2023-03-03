Azerbaijan, IAEA exchange opinions on deepening bilateral co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi within the Contact Group Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in response to COVID-19, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IAEA, nuclear safety and safeguards issues, as well as the current situation in the region.

