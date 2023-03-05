Azerbaijan demands end to illegal transportation of ammunition, personnel and mines from Armenia to Karabakh - MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan demands an end to illegal transportation of ammunition, personnel and mines from Armenia to Karabakh, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"According to the information of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to the operational information received, the Armenian side, contrary to the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, continued to transport weapons and ammunition, personnel and mines on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed.

As the Azerbaijani side previously reported, Armenia did not stop its provocations even after the second Karabakh war, which put an end to the 30-year occupation of our territories, did not completely withdraw the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, transported weapons, ammunition and mines to the territory of Azerbaijan manufactured in Armenia in 202. The facts of laying mines were also revealed during a visit to the region by representatives of the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center.

In order to verify and clarify the information received about the transportation of weapons and ammunition, personnel and mines along auxiliary roads, which are an alternative to the Lachin road, on March 5, an operational unit of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sent to the territory to check vehicles transporting weapons, ammunition, personnel and mines from Armenia to Khankendi. Fire was opened from the opposite side, as a result, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces suffered losses, there are wounded. The opposite side was suppressed by return fire from our armed forces.

Such acts of aggression and provocation demonstrate that Armenia has not abandoned its occupation policy towards Azerbaijan, that Armenia’s statements regarding the peace agenda are nothing but hypocrisy, and that Armenia is not interested in establishing peace and security in the region. These actions once again prove the need to apply the border control regime between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In order to prevent such military provocations, the Azerbaijani side demands the implementation of the tripartite statement, the cessation of the illegal transportation of weapons and ammunition, personnel and mines from Armenia, as well as the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan.

All responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region lies with the Armenian side," the statement says.