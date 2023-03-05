Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM takes part in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar

Politics Materials 5 March 2023 17:01 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM takes part in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attends the opening ceremony of 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on its page on Twitter, Trend reports.

"The Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), at which our country is represented as a donor partner, is an opportunity to to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is mostly needed," the ministry said.

Azerbaijani FM takes part in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar
Azerbaijani FM takes part in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar
Azerbaijani FM takes part in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar
Azerbaijani FM takes part in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar
Latest

Latest

Read more