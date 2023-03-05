Azerbaijani FM takes part in UN conference on least developed countries in Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attends the opening ceremony of 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on its page on Twitter, Trend reports.

"The Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), at which our country is represented as a donor partner, is an opportunity to to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is mostly needed," the ministry said.