Azerbaijani Ombudsman comments on today's provocation by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva commented on today's military provocation committed by the Armenian side on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the office of the Ombudsman told Trend.

"This morning, along the dirt road Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu, the Armenian side made an attempt to transfer weapons and ammunition, personnel, including mines, to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is temporarily located. As a result of shelling from the opposite side, members of the Azerbaijani armed forces were killed and wounded, and vehicles carrying out illegal military transportation were stopped and checked by units of the Azerbaijani army.

We strongly condemn such provocative actions of Armenia, contrary to the provisions of the tripartite law of the statement of November 10, 2020, which lead to gross violations of people's rights to life, health, as well as other fundamental rights, to the creation of new hotbeds of conflict in the region, and to the termination of negotiations aimed at securing a lasting peace. We demand from the opposite side to respect the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

We believe that the fulfillment of the points of the tripartite statement signed between the parties must be unconditionally and fully ensured, the illegal Armenian armed formations must be withdrawn from the territory of our country as soon as possible, the security of the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan must be ensured.

In order to protect the life and health of people, prevent further provocations that pose a threat to peace, taking into account that the only road that can be used between the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia is the Khankendi-Lachin road, categorically it should not be allowed to transport military and other purposes along other possible routes.

Taking into account the fact that the facts of the cases of weapons, ammunition, other military equipment, including mines, fuel and manpower from Armenia to the Karabakh economic region were identified earlier, we have repeatedly filed relevant statements with international organizations on this matter. But despite all the warnings, provocations continue, and there is a serious threat to the life and health of people. We demand the creation of an appropriate checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road on the state border of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, once again appealing to international and regional organizations, ombudsmen and national human rights institutions of foreign countries, we call for a strong response to human rights violations committed by Armenia in the region and to prevent such actions that threaten sustainable peace and development in the region, norms and principles of international law," Sabina Aliyeva noted.