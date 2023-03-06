BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. My objective here is to bring Azerbaijan and Armenia together one way or another, Louis Bono, US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, who is paying a visit to Baku, told reporters, Trend reports.

"I am here to meet with officials from Azerbaijan. Tomorrow I will be meeting with officials from Yerevan in an effort to bring them together as soon as possible. My goal is on the future and to move the parties forward. I left Munich with a feeling of optimism that we have two leaders that are committed to peace. My objective is how do we bring them to this point. This is about the two states, Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said.