BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Azerbaijani Parliament has congratulated the country’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on March 8 – International Women’s Day, Trend reports.

Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova offered to send a congratulatory letter on behalf of the Parliament at today’s plenary session to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

The proposal was greeted by warm applause from MPs.