Heydar Aliyev's policy is great example of establishing statehood - former Georgian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The policy of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev is an example of how work should be done to establish statehood, Former Minister of Justice of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili said at the press conference dedicated to the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

Tkeshelashvili stressed that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev successfully continues the policy commenced by Heydar Aliyev.

She noted that Azerbaijan’s government has done a lot of work, strengthening the statehood and sovereignty of the country.

The former minister also thanked Azerbaijan for providing a platform for holding an important forum aimed at solving urgent problems of present times.

The X Global Baku Forum, which will be discussing "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes", is scheduled for March 9-11 in Baku.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center annually holds the Global Baku Forum, which has already become the premier event in Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East, providing an opportunity for distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to overcome some of the world’s most pressing challenges.