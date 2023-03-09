Global Baku Forum universally brings together ideas, experiences - NGIC's co-chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Global Baku Forum universally brings together ideas and experiences, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) Ismail Serageldin said at the opening ceremony of the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We are going through hard times. That's why people need to come together. We need to learn from the past," Serageldin noted.

According to him, along with climate change, food security is becoming relevant.

"With the Global Baku Forum, we strive to universally combine experience and use ideas," the co-chair added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.