Azerbaijan to continue its efforts even after NAM chairmanship period ends - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. We will continue our efforts even after our chairmanship comes to an end by the end of this year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

"Because, we see that there is a big need for such a Movement in today's world, in today's divided world, when we see maybe the most serious confrontation between the East and West since the end of the Cold War. The Non-Aligned Movement can play and should play important role in building bridges, in creating new approaches to resolution of conflicts and, of course, the basic principles of Non-Aligned movement - so called Bandung Principles," President Ilham Aliyev said.