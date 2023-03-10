NATO delegation visits Azerbaijan's military unit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The delegation led by the Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command, Lieutenant General Mustafa Oğuz, that is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited one of the military units, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

First, the delegation visited the monument of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the territory of the military unit and laid flowers.

The guests were presented with a briefing on history and activities of the military unit, as well as Azerbaijan-NATO relations, and an exchange of views on the prospects of the development of bilateral cooperation was held.

Then, the delegation got acquainted with the military equipment which in the armament of the military unit, and was given detailed information about its tactical and technical characteristics.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.