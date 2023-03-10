Azerbaijan's death rate from COVID-19 is low compared to other countries - former FM of Bosnia and Herzegovina (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan's death rate from COVID-19 is low compared to other countries, former Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdžija said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel session of the X Global Baku Forum themed "Building a Renewed Global Health Architecture: Promoting, Providing, Protecting, Powering and Performing for Health".

He noted that the death rate in other countries is 5 times higher than in Azerbaijan.

"People's health is investment in the future. The European political community must also show its commitment to this," Lagumdžija said.

He also said that Azerbaijan is rich in oil and gas, but the country has set itself a task of developing renewable energy sources.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.