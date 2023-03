BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan Army will take decisive necessary steps to suppress any provocation, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said at an official meeting held today, Trend reports via the ministry.

Deputies of the Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, and Services of the Ministry, as well as Commanders of the Army Corps participated in the meeting. The Commanders of military formations were involved in the meeting via video teleconference.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The Minister of Defense conveyed to the meeting participants the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Operational conditions along the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional state border and in the Karabakh economic region were extensively analyzed.

It was stated that illegal military transportation and rotation of manpower by Armenia for illegal Armenian armed detachments remaining in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, is inadmissible. Such cases have been repeatedly observed by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

The Minister of Defense noted that surveillance of the activities of the opposing side and illegal Armenian armed detachments should be continued hereinafter. The Azerbaijan Army should take suppressive measures against the possible threats of Armenia, which is trying to create fake tension in the region, and should respond adequately if necessary.

It was reported that the Azerbaijan Army will take decisive necessary steps to suppress any provocation.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov gave specific instructions regarding the effective application of newly adopted weapons and combat equipment by military personnel during the execution of combat missions.

The importance of paying special attention to organizing exercises in conditions close to real combat in order to further increase the professionalism of military personnel and the combat capability of units was emphasized.

The importance of following safety rules and taking necessary measures against fire during the accomplishment of service-combat tasks was noted.

On the days of Novruz holiday, specific tasks were given to maintain the state of combat readiness of the units at a high level, and to further increase the vigilance of military personnel involved in combat duty.

Then reports on the activities carried out in the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the plan approved by the Minister of Defense in pursuance of the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring 2023 as the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan were heard, as well as instructions on the continuation of activities in this sphere were given to the relevant officials.

The Minister of Defense delivered to the meeting participants the requirements regarding servicemen’s social and living conditions and medical support.

The Minister gave instructions on constantly maintaining the moral-psychological state, as well as fighting spirit in the Azerbaijan Army at a high level and stressed the significance of continuous attention and care to the military personnel.

In the end, relevant instructions on increasing the intensity of engineering support measures in the liberated territories were given.