Azerbaijani PM meets with World Customs Organization's secretary general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya, Trend reports.

The sides stressed the importance of the upcoming multilateral meeting in Baku on the customs transit facilitation project using the one-stop-shop principle along the East-West Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The officials noted that the major customs reforms carried out in Azerbaijan have created an enabling environment for improving activities in this area in accordance with modern challenges.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Customs Organization, as well as discussed prospects for the development of relations.