Azerbaijan awards famous writer with 1st degree "Emek" Order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding Anar Rzayev with the “Emek” Order of the 1st degree, for many years of productive work in the development of Azerbaijan's culture, Trend reports.

Anar Rzayev is Azerbaijani writer, dramatist, film director, and the Chairman of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan.

He has been recognized with the following awards: Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan (1976), Azerbaijan State Prize (1980) and Istiglal Order (Order of Sovereignty) in 1998.

Besides, he is the President of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan and was Member of the Supreme Soviet and National Assembly several times.