Azerbaijan approves memorandum with Serbia on sailor training

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. President Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving the Memorandum of Understanding "On recognition of certificates (diplomas) in accordance with regulation I/10 of the International Convention on the Training, Certification and Watchkeeping of Seafarers (ICTC) 1978 (with annexes)" between the Ministry of Digital Development and the Transport Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports.

