Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan approves memorandum with Serbia on sailor training

Politics Materials 17 March 2023 16:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan approves memorandum with Serbia on sailor training

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. President Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving the Memorandum of Understanding "On recognition of certificates (diplomas) in accordance with regulation I/10 of the International Convention on the Training, Certification and Watchkeeping of Seafarers (ICTC) 1978 (with annexes)" between the Ministry of Digital Development and the Transport Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports.

According to the law, the Memorandum of Understanding "On recognition of certificates (diplomas) in accordance with regulation I/10 of the International Convention on the Training, Certification and Watchkeeping of Seafarers (ICTC) 1978 (with annexes)" between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of Serbia signed on November 23, 2022, in Belgrad, has been approved.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more