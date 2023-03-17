Memorandum signed between Azerbaijan's Shusha, Serbian Novi Pazar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. A memorandum was signed between Azerbaijan's city of Shusha and Serbia's Novi Pazar, Trend reports via the tweet of Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, Aydin Kerimov.

"At the invitation of the special representative office, Nihad Bisevac, the mayor of the Serbian city of Novi Pazar, Dragan Vladislavlevich, the Serbian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and other officials arrived in Shusha. After the liberation from the occupation, for the first time in the historical city of Shusha, a Memorandum of twinning was signed with the city of Novi Pazar," the tweet said.

Earlier, a memorandum on the establishment of friendly relations and cooperation in the field of culture, tourism, urban planning, science, economy, and other spheres of public life was signed between the city of Shusha of Azerbaijan and the Hungarian city of Veszprem.

The document was signed after the expanded meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on January 30 by Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Kerimov and the Mayor of Veszprem Gyula Porga.