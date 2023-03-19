Armenia has not yet completely withdrawn its armed forces from Azerbaijan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Armenia has not yet completely withdrawn its armed forces from the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesman for Azerbaijani MFA, said, commenting upon the recent statement of Armenian side, Trend reports.

“Regarding the false and misleading claims of the Armenian MFA regarding the implementation of the Trilateral Statement, we would like to remind that Armenia, which refuses to fulfill the 4th, 6th and 9th paragraphs of the statement in particular and in general never complies with international agreements, has illegally intruded its military servicemen into the territory of Azerbaijan and committed military provocation against Azerbaijan only two weeks after the signing of the Trilateral Statement. Despite the attempts by Armenia to present these detainees as prisoners of war, these people were not recognized as prisoners of war, and the International Court of Justice as well as the European Court of Human Rights rejected this claim and the demand for their release. Furthermore, Armenian side, contrary to the Trilateral Statement, has set to fire a number of houses, destroyed forests, planted landmines and booby traps in the areas it was withdrawing from, despite having been given an additional timeline by Azerbaijan for the withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia from Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin,” Hajizada added.