Armenia should respond to calls of Western Azerbaijan Community for dialogue - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Armenia should respond to the calls of the Western Azerbaijan Community for dialogue, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesman for Azerbaijani MFA, said, commenting upon the recent statement of Armenian side, Trend reports.

“Armenia should give up its intention to use the ethnic minorities in the territory of Azerbaijan in its unsuccessful and insidious policy, and instead of trampling on the rights of hundreds of thousands of Western Azerbaijan Community forcibly evicted from their native lands in the current territory of Armenia, and preventing dialogue with them at all costs, should respond to calls of this community for dialogue with Armenia for the purpose of peaceful, dignified and safe return. Thus, the practical indicator that Armenia has given up the concept of “ethnic incompatibility” and the “title of a mono-ethnic state based on ethnic cleansing,” and has chosen peaceful coexistence and multiculturalism can only be by creating conditions for the members of the Western Azerbaijan Community to return to their historical lands,” he said.