Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan exposes disinformation from Armenian side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan exposed another lie of the Armenian side.

"We categorically refute the information spread by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia about the fatal wounding of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Armenia at a combat position in the direction of Arazdeyan as a result of shelling, allegedly opened by the Azerbaijani side on March 22 around 16:20.

By spreading such misinformation, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia is trying to hide suicide cases and other negative situations that have occurred in the Armenian army," the statement says.