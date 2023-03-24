Illegal military transportation of Armenians along Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road continues - MoD (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The movement of a convoy carrying out illegal military transportation along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road was once again noticed today, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani technical surveillance equipment recorded the movement of one ZTR-82A combat vehicle belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh in accordance with trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], three KamAZ awning vehicles and a KamAZ vehicle with a fuel tank belonging to Armenians.

“We are once again declaring the inadmissibility of military transportation accompanied by the peacekeeping contingent, which is a severe violation of the trilateral statement provisions,” the ministry said.

The creation of conditions for the free movement of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other means of material and technical support for illegal Armenian formations in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, accompanied by the peacekeeping contingent, is a gross violation of the reached agreements by the contingent, and such cases must be stopped immediately, the ministry noted.

“Such regular illegal activities demonstrate the necessity of establishing an Azerbaijani border crossing and control point at the end of the Lachin-Khankendi road on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” added the ministry.

Previously, the illegal military transportation accompanied by the peacekeeping contingent along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road was recorded on March 21.