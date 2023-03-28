Religious communities call on Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh for peaceful coexistence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. National and religious solidarity, tolerance and multicultural values ​​ in Azerbaijan played a special role in Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations Sayavush Heydarov told reporters, Trend reports.

“The main task facing us at the present time is to preserve, strengthen and pass on these values, our national heritage to the new generation,” Heydarov said.

According to him, against the background of the processes taking place in the world and the deepening of the spiritual crisis, it can be clearly seen that Azerbaijan has created a platform, a strategy, and a model for promoting global peace.

“All religious denominations and communities which exist in our country have shown particular activity in its creation and played a special role,” the official noted.

Heydarov also noted that representatives of non-Islamic religious communities and foreign guests who arrived in Azerbaijan at their invitation visited the Guba district on the eve of the 105th anniversary of the March Days when about 12,000 Azerbaijani civilians were killed by Armenian Dashnaks and Bolsheviks.

During this visit, representatives of the Muslim, Jewish, and Christian communities once again called on the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to peaceful coexistence in the Azerbaijani state, where tolerance, traditions of multiculturalism, and coexistence are an integral part of life.

Previously, as a follow-up to the meeting held in Azerbaijan's Khojaly on March 1 and the invitation presented on March 13, the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposed once again to hold a meeting in Baku in the first week of April for the purpose of reintegration of the representatives of the Armenian public of Karabakh as well as to discuss the implementation of infrastructure projects in Karabakh.