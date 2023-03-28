Azerbaijani army holds cybersecurity exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other leadership of the Ministry watched the "Cybersecurity Exercises - 2023", the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Chief of the Main Department, Major General Mammad Eminov reported to the Minister of Defense about the exercises at the Cybersecurity hub.

It was noted that the main purpose of the exercises is to improve the skills on ensuring the safe exchange of information with all types of headquarters, as well as command posts within the Electronic Information System of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as to educate users about the existing threats in the system and other information resources, and to develop cyber defense against possible attacks.

Military personnel will further improve their knowledge and skills by accomplishing various cybersecurity tasks during the exercises held at the hub equipped with the most modern technological equipment.

The Minister of Defense positively assessed the progress of the exercises and set appropriate instructions for the command on the further development of cybersecurity activities in the Azerbaijan Army.