First Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan arrives at scene of assassination attempt on Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. A criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the assassination attempt on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa in front of his house in Baku’s Sabunchu district as a result of a shot from a firearm, Trend reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

At present, First Deputy Prosecutor General, State Counselor for Justice of the Third Degree Elchin Mammadov, Baku City Prosecutor Elshan Abbasov and an investigative team are at the scene.

Media representatives are asked not to disclose information about the incident without the consent of officials.