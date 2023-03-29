Organizers and participants of terrorist act against Azerbaijani MP to be uncovered - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The organizers and participants of the terrorist act against MP Fazil Mustafa will be exposed, Azerbaijani MP Zahid Oruj said, Trend reports.

He noted that the goal of these persons is to eliminate valuable personnel in Azerbaijan, to sow fear in the state elite and authorities.

"Thus, these individuals want to create political censorship, to form an ideology in society that everyone should be afraid of their close circle. But they won't get their way. Azerbaijan went through very difficult trials and stages. We consider this part of the ongoing war on invisible fronts after the victory in the Patriotic War," MP said.

An armed attack was committed on Fazil Mustafa near his house.

A task force has been called to the scene of the incident. Operational-search measures have been launched to identify the person or persons who committed the attempt.