Azerbaijan, Israel share threat from Iran - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan and Israel share the threat from Iran, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and Israel share the threat from Iran. Iran threatens our region and creates instability in the Middle East by supporting and financing terrorism. We must act together against Iran. We must not allow Iran to expand its nuclear potential," he said.

He said that the two countries can do this by using political and economic tools while formulating reliable and decisive military threat.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.