Azerbaijan grateful to Israel for supporting its position in second Karabakh war - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan is grateful to Israel for supporting its position in the 2020 second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press statement after a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that Israel supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan during the 30 years of Azerbaijani lands being under Armenian occupation.

He also pointed out that Azerbaijanis of Jewish origin were among those who heroically died during the war, fighting for Azerbaijan.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with high-ranking representatives of both countries. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel is also planned.