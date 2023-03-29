US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs visits Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison is on a visit to Azerbaijan for meetings with counterparts to discuss the US commitment to collaborative multilateral engagement in addressing collective global challenges, Trend reports via the US Embassy in Baku.

While in Azerbaijan, the Assistant Secretary will address areas of current and potential multilateral cooperation, including in the context of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and tackling transnational challenges, including climate change, food insecurity, and global health security. Assistant Secretary Sison will also advocate for the US candidate for Director General of the International Organization for Migration, Amy Pope.

Assistant Secretary Sison leads the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Organization Affairs (IO). The Bureau, with its six diplomatic missions (Geneva, Montreal, Nairobi, New York, Rome, and Vienna), develops and implements US policy at the United Nations and in a wide range of other multilateral organizations. IO’s mission statement is to employ multilateral diplomacy as a tool for advancing US interests through a more effective and efficient UN and multilateral system.