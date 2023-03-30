Opening of embassy to strengthen Azerbaijani-Israeli relations in all areas - Eli Cohen (Exclusive) (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The opening of Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations, Eli Cohen, Foreign Minister of Israel, told Azernews newspaper and Trend.

The Israeli top diplomat expressed his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his decision to open the embassy in Israel.

“Today, is a historic day of the relation between Israel and Azerbaijan. With the opening of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel we are entering a new era in our relations,” he said.

The minister noted that he plans to visit Baku next month.

“It is very important for our cooperation to focus on such areas as security, economy, trade, tourism. Also, I want to note that Azerbaijani people can be very proud that they have never been anti-Semitic. This is something we will always appreciate,” he added.

Hailing the long-time strong relations and harmony between Azerbaijani people and the Jewish community, the minister also congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holiday.