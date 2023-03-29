Netanyahu expresses Israel's interest in further co-op dev’t with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

PM Netanyahu first asked to convey greetings to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He recalled his visits to Azerbaijan with pleasure. The PM also conveyed his congratulations on the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel. Netanyahu expresses Israel's interest in further development of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Minister Bayramov noted that last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and stressed that the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel is an example of entering a new stage in relations.

During the meeting, the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, development prospects, various aspects of security cooperation, economic relations and other areas were discussed.