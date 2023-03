BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullaev is on a visit to France, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan-France bilateral cooperation in the field of education, opportunities, prospects and future plans were the focus of discussions during the visit of the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev in Paris," she wrote.