Azerbaijani FM visits Yasser Arafat's house-museum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. As part of an official visit to Palestine, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has visited the house-museum of the leader of the Palestinian liberation movement, Yasser Arafat, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, the museum's management informed the Azerbaijani delegation in detail about the house-museum, the exposition of which reflects the most important events in the history of Palestine from the beginning of the 20th century until the death of the leader of the Palestinian people Yasser Arafat in 2004.

Minister Bayramov, who closely familiarized himself with the collections of the museum, left a note in the Museum's Book of Memory.