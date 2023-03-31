Armenia must abandon its provocative intentions, behavior against Azerbaijan - former head of ISESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Armenia must abandon its provocative intentions, such behavior is unacceptable, former director general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Abdulaziz Altwaijri told Trend.

According to Altwaijri, Armenia is an aggressor which occupied Azerbaijani lands for 30 years. During the period of occupation, it destroyed everything that was in these territories, and the world didn’t resist this.

"International organizations must contribute to the restoration of the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, where not only buildings, houses, but also samples of cultural heritage that are important for humanity were destroyed,” he reminded. “During the occupation, people were expelled from their native lands. Peace and international organizations should support the return of people to their native lands.”

The former head of ISESCO also noted that Azerbaijan is a very strong state that can defend itself, so Armenia should give up its provocative thoughts and behavior.

"Azerbaijan plays an important role in the region. Thanks to the unique integration of different cultures, the creation of strong and constructive ties between them, Azerbaijan serves as an example of multiculturalism for the whole world. Now it's time to return our debt and help restore the territories of this country, liberated from the occupation," Altwaijri added.