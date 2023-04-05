Pardon Issues Commission of Azerbaijan reviews more than hundreds of appeals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held a regular meeting today, Trend reports.

More than 100 appeals for clemency were reviewed at the meeting.

Moreover, in general, about 1,300 appeals for pardon have been considered at the commission’s meeting to this day.

As many as 168 people punished by deprivation of liberty were released after serving a specified period of time, while the unserved part of the punishment for 36 people was reduced by half. Three people sentenced to conditional imprisonment were released from punishment, while six people sentenced to restriction of freedom – from the unserved part of the sentence.