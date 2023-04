BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijan called on the Armenian side to return to the negotiating table, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his counterpart from North Macedonia, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, Trend reports.

The minister noted that as a result of Armenia's destructive approach, face-to-face meetings have not been held since December.

Will be updated