Azerbaijani, North Macedonian MFAs to hold political consultations (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Political consultations will be held between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and North Macedonia, Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his North Macedonian counterpart, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, Trend reports.

The minister noted that cooperation between the two countries as part of international organizations was one of the topics discussed at today's meeting.

"We are very positive and optimistic about the prospects of relations with friendly countries, and we believe that today's talks have become a very important step in this format. Azerbaijan has been playing a very active role in the OSCE since the very first days. Relations between a number of OSCE countries are in a state of crisis. The chairmanship of Northern Macedonia falls at a very difficult time," Bayramov said.

Today, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani met with FM Jeyhun Bayramov one-on-one and in an expanded format.