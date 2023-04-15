Sanctions should be imposed against Armenia for shameful organization of int'l competition - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Sanctions should be imposed against Armenia for the shameful organization of the international competition, Editor-in-chief of 'Bakı xəbər' (Baku news) newspaper, political expert Aydin Guliyev said, Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, the vandalism of Armenians toward the Azerbaijani flag speaks for itself.

"Everyone can figure out how the society that vandalizes the flag treats Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages," the political expert said.

He also noted that the Azerbaijanophobia and Turkophobia prevailing in Armenian society have been exposed. This proves once again that Armenia is not ready to live in peace with Azerbaijan.

"An important conclusion is that the Armenian authorities not only do not prepare their society for peace but also incite feelings of revanchism," Guliyev said.

Meanwhile, a provocation was committed against Azerbaijan yesterday during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan. Aram Nikolyan, who is a designer and stylist, ran onto the stage, took the Azerbaijani flag from the hands of the flag bearer and burned it in front of everyone.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan earlier issued a joint statement saying that a decision to return Azerbaijani athletes from Yerevan had been made.