World Azerbaijanis make statement in connection with capture of Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. World Azerbaijanis made a statement in connection with the capture of Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenians, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The statement strongly condemns the capture by Armenia of Azerbaijani servicemen Agshin Babirov, born in 2004, and Hussein Akhundov, born in 2003, in the border zone between the Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Armenia, as well as torture and inhuman treatment of Azerbaijani soldiers.

Azerbaijanis of the world stated that Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations under the Geneva Convention, the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, as well as other important international acts. They demanded that the relevant international organizations investigate the violence, give a proper legal assessment and called for the immediate and unconditional release of the Azerbaijani servicemen.

“Please note, that the photos and videos published by the mass media of Armenia are clearly evidence the fact of torturing and other inhuman actions in relation to a serviceman of Azerbaijan in violation of international legal documents. Thus, from the video it can be seen how an Azerbaijani serviceman is being beaten with his hands tied and is being insulted.

According to the 3rd Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, persons who do not take an active part in the hostilities, shall at all times be treated humanely and prisoners of war shall always be protected against acts of violence and intimidation. So, this fact is another evidence of Armenia’s breach of its obligations under the Geneva Convention, Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and other important international acts, and widespread ethnic hatred and racial discrimination against Azerbaijanis in this country.

The relevant international organizations should investigate and properly evaluate the said violence, including the violence committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani prisoners of war and civilian prisoners, and 3,890 missing Azerbaijanis over the past 30 years.

As Azerbaijanis living abroad, we once again strongly condemn this crime and urge the international community to give a legal assessment to the actions of the Armenian government and crime perpetrators and ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Azerbaijani servicemen who got lost by passing to the Armenia-controlled area due to the adverse weather conditions

We demand that the Representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia urgently visit those servicemen and provide information about their condition.

We call the world community to react to this fact and call Armenia to fulfill its obligations arising from international law,” the statement says.