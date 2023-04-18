Lasting peace in region - necessary for putting end to impunity, Azerbaijani MFA says (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. In order to establish lasting peace in the region, it is necessary to put an end to impunity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said on Twitter in connection with the 30th anniversary of the massacre in Azerbaijani Bashlibel village, Trend reports.

"On the 30th Anniversary of the Bashlibel massacre, which was yet another manifestation of the ethnic cleansing and hatred policy of Armenia against Azerbaijanis, we commemorate the memory of 21 victims, and reiterate the significance of ending impunity to establish sustainable peace in the region," said the MFA.

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the massacre in the Azerbaijani village of Bashlibel, committed in April 1993 during the occupation of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar region by Armenia during the first Karabakh war.

During that period, some 62 residents of the village, who failed to leave their homes in time, took refuge from the enemy in mountain caves near the village. They stayed there for 18 days. On April 18, the Armenians discovered the location of the villagers - 18 were killed, 14 were taken hostage. At the same time, 30 people who managed to escape, were hiding from the enemy for 113 days in other caves. They left their shelters and were able to get out of the Armenian encirclement on July 17, moving along mountain trails at night time.