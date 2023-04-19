Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss issues of cooperation in military education (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The official visit of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to Kazakhstan continues, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, as part of the visit, Hasanov attended the National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy.

After getting acquainted with the university, the minister met with its head, Major General Lut Alchekenov.

During the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the further development of joint cooperation in the field of military education between the two countries, and other topics.

The visit of Hasanov to Kazakhstan began on April 18.

Previously, during the visit, he met with Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov.