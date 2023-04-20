Armenia tried to fully erase Azerbaijanis' traces in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Armenia tried to fully erase the traces of Azerbaijanis in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur [during their occupation], Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova said at a conference on the occasion of the World Book and Copyright Day within the framework of the Year of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to the deputy minister, today's event is dedicated to a very important topic for every Azerbaijani - the state of Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural heritage in the context of Zangazur and Armenian falsifications.

She noted that the transfer of the western part of Zangazur, the original Azerbaijani land, to Armenia in past led to the geographical fragmentation of the Turkic world.

“We are still experiencing the grave consequences of this historical tragedy that befell our people in the first decades of the 20th century. The process of occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia over the past 30 years takes its roots precisely from the tragedies that occurred in that period and the historical mistakes made," Yusifova noted.

Speaking about Armenia’s attempts to falsify history, she stressed that in order to prevent the destruction and falsification of Azerbaijani historical and cultural heritage in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur during their occupation by Armenia, Azerbaijan hardly worked to ensure that the voice of the country was heard on all international platforms.

Thanks to the great efforts and personal authority of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador, and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan today is more recognized and highly valued throughout the world, Yusifova added.

