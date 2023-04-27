Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Turkish Baykar company sign protocol on joint production of UAVs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. A protocol of intent on joint production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Azerbaijan has been signed between Deputy Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Agil Gurbanov and CEO of Turkish Baykar company Haluk Bayratktar, the company told Trend.

The ceremony was also attended by Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov.

Mentioning Türkiye’s defense industry’s tremendous achievements in recent years.

In particular, Baykar company's recent achievements will be showcased at the Aerospace and Technology Festival (TEKNOFEST), which is held from April 27 through May 1 at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Türkiye.

The prize fund of the festival, which will host 41 main competitions in 102 categories, is more than 13 million liras ($670,000), and financial support in the amount of more than 30 million liras ($1.54 million) will be provided.

The first Turkish unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) Bayraktar KIZILELMA will also be presented at the festival.

TEKNOFEST is Türkiye's first and only aerospace and technology festival organized with the partnership of many organizations that play a critical part in the development of national technology in Türkiye.

Last year, the festival was held in Baku on May 26-29.