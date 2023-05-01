Commitment and great political experience of National Leader Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan from troubles - colonel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Commitment and great political experience of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan from troubles, a veteran of the security agencies of Azerbaijan and the First Karabakh War, honorary fellow of the State Security Service, Colonel Aghalar Aliyev said within Trend News Agency's "Relevant with Sahil Kerimli".

"Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan from disappearing from the political map of the world. At that time, in the first years of Azerbaijan's independence, the incompetent and treacherous power of the Popular Front-Musavat tandem led the country to the abyss. Chaos, anarchy reached its apogee, the country was plundered, and the economy was destroyed," the veteran said.

Aliyev added that in those years there was an arbitrariness of armed groups, an increase in crime, internal strife, as well as separatism appeared in the south and north of the country.

"On the other hand, there was an occupation of our lands by Armenia. We, the security officers, were often on business trips in Azerbaijan's Karabakh at that time. A few months before the city of Shusha was occupied, the elders of the city, having gathered, urgently raised the issue of the need for Heydar Aliyev to come to power.

They asked us to inform the leadership in the capital Baku that only such a strong politician as Heydar Aliyev can prevent the occupation of the city of Shusha. But, unfortunately, some traitors in the capital prevented the return of the Great Leader, and soon our towns and villages were occupied. The situation was becoming more and more dangerous," the veteran said.

"A ceasefire was declared at the front and Great Leader Heydar Aliyev started army construction. The army, the foundation of which was laid by the Great Leader, developed and strengthened in subsequent years, and the whole world saw its power in the 44-day Patriotic War [Second Karabakh War]. The Azerbaijani people will always honor the memory of Heydar Aliyev with deep respect and reverence," the colonel added.

Thus, stability was established in Azerbaijan, an oil contract was signed, and the economy gradually began to develop.