Mine terror on Azerbaijani lands - one of main evidences of Armenian terrorism, political expert says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The mine terror on Azerbaijani lands is one of the main evidence pointing to Armenian terrorism in general, political expert Elshad Hasanov told Trend.

The expert noted that Azerbaijani lands have been under Armenian occupation for many years.

"During the years of occupation, the enemy planted mines everywhere, most of our lands liberated from occupation were mined by Armenians. Even when leaving, they laid more mines. Since the end of the second Karabakh war and until today, more than 300 of our citizens have been killed or injured by mines. The mine terror of Armenia is still going on. Among the mines found were mines produced in Armenia in 2021," Hasanov said.

The expert said that not enough countries are providing support to Azerbaijan as far as de-mining goes.

"Many international organizations have not made proper statements regarding Armenia. International organizations do not take concrete measures. The mine clearance process will continue over the next few years. The installation of so many mines is aimed at slowing down the process of people returning to their ancestral lands and increasing human losses. Despite all this, mine clearance work continues at a rapid pace," Hasanov added.