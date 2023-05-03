Azerbaijan - strategically important for Europe, says Research Institute for European and American Studies

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijan is an important partner for European countries today, Director at the Research Institute for European and American Studies John Nomikos told Trend on the sidelines of the conference held in Shusha on the "Formation of the geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from the past to the present and the future" topic, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Azerbaijan holds a strategic position as a supplier of oil and gas, which are very important for Europe today," Nomikos said.

He pointed out that he was very impressed by the speech of President Ilham Aliyev at the conference.

"President Ilham Aliyev knows how to promote Azerbaijan's interests in the international arena," he said.

Nomikos added that he was very glad to have visited our country. According to him, the best way to get information is to visit the country personally and talk to people.

Up to 60 representatives from more than 30 countries are taking part in the international conference taking place on May 2-4 in Baku and Shusha.