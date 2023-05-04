Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to hold closing session of talks in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan will hold the closing session of the talks in the US that have been going on over the last couple of days with participation of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports via the US State Department.

“Secretary Blinken participates in the bilateral peace negotiation closing session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center,” reads a message on the State Department’s website.

The main topic of negotiations is a peace agreement.

On May 1, a trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken took place in the US.

After that, a bilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries was held at Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center (NFATC).

The negotiations continued on May 2 and May 3 in a bilateral format.