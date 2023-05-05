Türkiye supports its brothers in Karabakh liberated after 30 years of occupation - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. We support our brothers in Karabakh liberated after 30 years of occupation by all possible means, Trend reports via the tweet of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish President noted that Türkiye attacks terrorist organizations decisively, including in Libya and Syria, with its political, diplomatic, and military might.

"Despite the fact that our country is the geopolitical center of three continents, for many years it has been governed by a single-vector foreign policy course. Thanks to the efforts of our diplomats, we have a confident, proactive, and humane foreign policy course," he said.

Erdogan pointed out that today Türkiye is one of the five countries in the world with the widest diplomatic ties. The number of diplomatic missions of the country around the world has grown from 163 to 260.

"We will not allow anyone to influence our domestic policy and interfere with our national will," he said.

The President of Türkiye expressed confidence that the country will achieve even greater diplomatic successes.